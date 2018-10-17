PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers will honor owner Paul Allen in several ways during the team’s season-opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at the Moda Center.

Most notably, Blazers uniforms will have a special patch of a rose and the letters “PGA,” Allen’s initials. The team posted an image of the patch on its social media pages on Wednesday.

“Recognition of Paul’s love for the Trail Blazers, city of Portland, our fans, players, coaches and employees will set the tone for our opening night,” said Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter president & CEO Chris McGowan. “This is a difficult time for all of us. Along with what’s planned for Thursday night, there will be another opportunity this season to honor what Paul has meant in Portland on a larger scale.”

Allen, who bought the Blazers in 1988, died on Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65 years old.

Photos: Paul Allen through the years
Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen.
Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen.
paul allen
091410 paul allen blazerx
Paul Allen
Paul-Allen
Paul Allen.
Paul Allen, via USA Today
Microsoft co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen.
Seahawks team owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen attends the FAM 1st FAMILY FOUNDATION Charity Event at The Edgewater Hotel on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for 1st Family Foundation)

Under Allen's leadership, the Trail Blazers went to the playoffs 23 times, including the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. The franchise was valued at $1.05 billion in 2017, according to Forbes.

Thursday night’s game against the Lakers, which features LeBron James’ regular season debut with the team, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.

