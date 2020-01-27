SEATTLE — The shock of Kobe Bryant's death is being felt across the world, including in the Seattle area.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people that died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Former NBA player and Seattle SuperSonics coach Lenny Wilkens said he is struggling to make sense of the news. Wilkens said he had just left church and was headed to the market when he got a call from his wife explaining what happened.

“I was stunned," said Wilkens. "I couldn't believe it."

Wilkens, who as a coach saw Bryant’s dominance first-hand, said he was a gifted player who would lead by example. Wilkens remembers being impressed with how passionate Bryant was about basketball. He said Bryant’s impact stretched beyond the court and his work ethic was something anyone could apply in their own lives.

"This guy identified with the NBA. He came to compete every night. When he stepped on the floor he wanted to win, which is a great example for young people," said Wilkens. "When you are going to do something, do it all the way."

Wilkens said he would tell his players before a game to be ready because Bryant “was going to be ready.”

Lorin "Big Lo" Sandretzky, know as one of Seattle's biggest sports fans, shared a personal memory of his time with Bryant that brought him to tears.

"[I remember] him flying me down to LA in 2000 just to hang out and go to a couple of games," Big Lo recalled, wiping tears from his eyes. "Hung with him and Shaq at some clubs, and him handing me his championship jersey in 2000... I've got the last pair of shoes he wore at Key Arena, and you know it's just hard to fathom the thought that he could go this way."

Big Lo described Bryant as someone spectacular to watch and extremely dynamic.

Even though Bryant's heart was purple and gold through and through, he said he had a love for so many cities and treated Seattle fans with the greatest respect.