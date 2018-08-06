WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- Mount Vernon native T.J. Oshie was among the more emotional players after the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup win.

His father was diagnosed with Alzhiemer's in 2012. He was at the game Thursday night.

“He remembers enough but I’ll tell you what, he’s here tonight, I don’t know where he is at but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that,” Oshie told Yahoo Sports.

The Caps specifically made special arrangements so that Oshie's father could travel on the team's trips.

The words that Oshie said about his father following the Caps historic win Thursday night will definitely tug at your heart. You can watch that here.

TJ Oshie provides a truly touching moment amidst the celebrations pic.twitter.com/09BN7nX0qu — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 8, 2018

