Biffle trying to race into Daytona 500 after 5-year absence

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular Greg Biffle is trying to make the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former NASCAR Cup Series regular Greg Biffle is trying to make the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016. 

He agreed to drive for a start-up team, New York Racing, and will have to race his way into the 40-car field during Thursday night's Duel at Daytona. 

Biffle likely will have to only beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in "The Great American Race." 

RELATED: NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won't race full time this season

The Camas native says "we're going to be as aggressive as we have to be."

