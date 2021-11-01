Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

For the moment, Seattle regains the lead in the West

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris made his return to the field eight months after suffering a major knee injury as the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 19th minute off a corner kick for the Galaxy, while Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick early in the second half after Cristian Roldan was fouled in the box.