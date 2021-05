SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy homered, Seattle’s bullpen earned its ninth win this season and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4.

Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run for the Angels, who chased Seattle starter Chris Flexen after four innings. Four Mariners relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one run and two hits in five innings.