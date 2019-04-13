AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Francesco Molinari was one many players who enjoyed the conditions at Augusta National during a birdie barrage in the third round of the Masters.

The Italian shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 and has a two-shot lead going into Sunday's final round. He's at 13-under for the tournament.

Tiger Woods (67) and Tony Finau (64) are tied for second at 11-under and will join Molinari in the final group. Brooks Koepka shot a 69 and is three shots back. Webb Simpson (64) and Ian Poulter (68) are four back.

Woods thrilled the crowds in Augusta with another vintage performance. He's certainly in the hunt, but has never won a major when trailing going into the final round.

The third-round conditions were nearly perfect with plenty of sunshine, very little wind and forgiving greens thanks to recent rain.

Tee times Sunday were pushed to the morning because of possible severe weather, and players will tee off in threesomes from the No. 1 and No. 10 so all players finish before the expected storms.