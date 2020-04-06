MLS, players reach new labor deal, to resume with tournament

The CBA runs through 2025

Major League Soccer and its players’ union have reached an agreement that paves the way for a tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was announced by the Major League Soccer Players Association following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.

The sides had agreed to a five-year CBA in February but that had not been ratified when the coronavirus pandemic began. The season was suspended March 12 after just two games because of the pandemic.