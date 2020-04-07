Trout uncertain, All-Star Game off as MLB gets back on field

Major League Baseball teams are holding their first official team workouts since spring training was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball teams are holding their first official team workouts since spring training was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs practiced at their home ballparks with safety precautions in place.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout wore an N-95 maks as he stroked line drives, streaked around the bases and caught flyballs at Angel Stadium.

The sport's biggest star then let something drop — Trout says he's not "comfortable" in this COVID-19 environment and isn't sure he'll play this season.