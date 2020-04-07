x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mlb

Trout uncertain, All-Star Game off as MLB gets back on field

Major League Baseball teams are holding their first official team workouts since spring training was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
The Los Angeles Angels practice at Angels Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Major League Baseball teams are holding their first official team workouts since spring training was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs practiced at their home ballparks with safety precautions in place. 

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout wore an N-95 maks as he stroked line drives, streaked around the bases and caught flyballs at Angel Stadium.

RELATED: MLB players begin reporting for tests as first workouts near

RELATED: Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

RELATED: Seattle Mariners announce 60-man training roster, Haniger put on injury list

The sport's biggest star then let something drop — Trout says he's not "comfortable" in this COVID-19 environment and isn't sure he'll play this season. 

The shortened 60-game season is scheduled to start on July 23.