Spring training threatened, MLB asks for federal mediator

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has asked a federal mediator to intervene in stalled labor negotiations that likely will put off the start of spring training.

On the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute.

An agreement by the players' association is needed for the federal conciliation service to enter talks.

The union declined comment and its lawyers were expected to consult with players.

There is now almost no hope spring training workouts will start as scheduled on Feb. 16.