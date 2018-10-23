FALMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There are a lot of former Portland Sea Dogs on this year's World Series roster, including Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers. Those three have another thing in common: They all lived in the same Falmouth home when they played in Maine.

About a decade ago, Matt Rogers and his family were told by a friend that the Sea Dogs were looking for homes that players could stay at while in Maine. The Rogers volunteered, and has hosted 45 players in 11 years.

Five former Sea Dogs in tonight's starting lineup. #DoDamage https://t.co/qY5U7pStFx — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) October 23, 2018

Matt says the players become part of the family. They are great with his kids, who are now teenagers. They play baseball, basketball and video games together during down time.

Matt has stayed in close contact with many of the stars who have stayed in his home. On Tuesday, he was in Houston having dinner with Astros starter and former Sea Dog Josh Reddick.

The Rogers never ask for anything from the players in their home, but many players have left bats behind. For Matt, it's all about giving -- he wants players in his home to feel comfortable and safe so they can focus on baseball.

