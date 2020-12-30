Padres finalize deal acquiring ace Blake Snell from Rays

The Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt in the deal announced Tuesday.

Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts.