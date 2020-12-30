x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mlb

Padres finalize deal acquiring ace Blake Snell from Rays

The Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 11, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt in the deal announced Tuesday. 

Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts. 

The Shorewood high school star was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers.