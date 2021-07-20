Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark project but A's aren't happy

The Oakland City Council has approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland City Council has approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics.

But it's not clear if the 6-1 vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city.

Mayor Libby Schaaf and city council leaders praised the vote as marking a milestone in negotiations.

But A's President Dave Kaval said the financial terms don't work for the team.