Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark project but A's aren't happy

The Oakland City Council has approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics.
Credit: AP
FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics and BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group shows an elevated view of the baseball club's proposed new at Howard Terminal in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland City Council approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Athletics, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. But it's not clear if the 6-1 vote will be enough to keep the A's at the negotiating table instead of leaving the city. (Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group/Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland City Council has approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics.

But it's not clear if the 6-1 vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city. 

Mayor Libby Schaaf and city council leaders praised the vote as marking a milestone in negotiations. 

But A's President Dave Kaval said the financial terms don't work for the team. 

The A's are the last professional franchise in the city of 400,000 after the NBA's Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco and the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas.

