MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season.

Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too.

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games.