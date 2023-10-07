2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Predictions, bracket, odds for Seattle event

Seattle will host the Home Run Derby on Monday evening.

SEATTLE — The collective eyes of the baseball world will be trained on Seattle the next two nights, as the Emerald City plays host first to the Home Run Derby on Monday evening and then the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The Home Run Derby brings together eight of the most powerful hitters the sport has to offer, including the Seattle Mariners' own Julio Rodriguez. J-Rod announced his arrival on the national stage by making a surprise run to the finals of the 2022 event, losing to fellow Dominican Republic star Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres.

See the full bracket below, as well as odds for each of the eight competitors and who I believe can ultimately come away with the title.

Bracket

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

Odds

Courtesy of BetMGM

Pete Alonso (+300)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+350)

Luis Robert (+450)

Julio Rodriguez (+500)

Adolis Garcia (+650)

Randy Arozarena (+1000)

Mookie Betts (+1200)

Adley Rutschman (+2000)

Predictions

Luis Robert vs. Adley Rutschman (first round)

Rutschman is a former top draft pick, but he simply doesn't possess anywhere near the raw power Robert has in his bat. Robert is mashing the ball in 2023 and cruises through this first-round matchup.

Prediction: Robert 27, Rutschman 16

Pete Alonso vs. Julio Rodriguez (first round)

Can the darling of last year's event overcome the man known around the league as the "Polar Bear?" Julio hasn't had quite the season many expected after his phenomenal rookie campaign, but Rodriguez rides the momentum of playing in front of the Seattle crowd and narrowly edges Alonso out to advance.

Prediction: Rodriguez 22, Alonso 17

Mookie Betts vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (first round)

Guerrero Jr. is another of the most powerful players in MLB and certainly inherited some of his gifts from his father, a former AL MVP. Betts is always a threat with a bat in his hands, but Guerrero Jr. earns his way into the second round.

Prediction: Guerrero Jr. 30, Betts 19

Adolis Garcia vs. Randy Arozarena (first round)

There aren't many players in baseball more fun to watch at the peak of their powers than Arozarena. Few can bring energy the way Arozarena can, and he will outslug Garcia and advance to the second round.

Prediction: Arozarena 28, Garcia 19

Luis Robert vs. Randy Arozarena (semifinals)

Robert maintains his hot streak and moves on to the finals by outdoing Arozarena and what likely will be a crowd instantly drawn to him.

Prediction: Robert 16, Arozarena 10

Julio Rodriguez vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (semifinals)

For the second year in a row, J-Rod will face off against one of his own countrymen in the Home Run Derby. Unlike last year's finals against Soto, however, Rodriguez projects the energy of the Seattle crowd and moves on to the finals in front of many Mariners fans.

Prediction: Rodriguez 18, Guerrero Jr. 15

Luis Robert vs. Julio Rodriguez (finals)

In a matchup of heavyweights, Rodriguez and Robert go back and forth, requiring extra time to decide a champion. Rodriguez ends up hitting just enough, and collects the title in front of the Seattle faithful.