Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

Am hearing Mariners will not get a break on the any of the $20 million owed the Mets in the Cano deal but man, are they getting a break. And they have Kelenic. Did I mention wow? — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) November 18, 2020

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year's pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner's office said Wednesday that Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.