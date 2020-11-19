x
Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Port S. Lucie, Fla.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. 

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year's pandemic-shortened season. 

The commissioner's office said Wednesday that Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. 

He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

