Yusei Kikuchi faces most important season yet for Mariners

Yusei Kikuchi is about to begin his third season in the majors for the Mariners and it's going to be the most important one because of the structure of his contract.

Yusei Kikuchi is about to begin his third season in the majors pitching for the Seattle Mariners and it's going to be the most important one because of the structure of his contract.

Kikuchi could be with Seattle through the 2025 season if the team picks up his option after this season.

That would guarantee him a huge pay day. Next year, he would earn 14.5 million dollars. For the final three seasons of the deal, Kikuchi would get $16.5 per season.