NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball's most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes' evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking.

The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion.

The Mariners come in 16th place. Forbes values the M's at $1.6 billion. The team's value has gone up $400 million since being bought in 2016.

The Angels are the most valuable in the AL West. They're ranked 9th at $1.975 billion, followed by the Astros (11th, $1.85B), Rangers (13th, $1.75B), and A's (26th, $1.1B)

Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million.

MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.