Yankees host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle is 35-35 overall and 14-18 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners (35-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (39-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -131, Mariners +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

New York has a 21-17 record at home and a 39-33 record overall. The Yankees rank fifth in the majors with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

J.P. Crawford has 14 doubles and four home runs for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 5-for-24 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)