Woo wins homecoming as Mariners blank A's 5-0 to move closer in AL West and tie for final wild card

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mariners rookie Bryan Woo had six strikeouts over five sharp innings in a successful homecoming, and Seattle pulled even for the third AL wild card by beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 5-0 on Monday night.

José Caballero homered for the first time in two months, and J.P. Crawford walked three times and delivered an RBI single to help the Mariners win the opener of their final road trip.

Seattle moved into a tie with skidding Texas for the final American League playoff berth. Both teams are 1 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

Woo (4-4) was born in Oakland and attended high school in nearby Alameda. A sixth-round draft pick in 2021 who made his major league debut June 3, the 23-year-old righty allowed three hits and overcame four walks to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Woo has won three of his last four starts after getting one victory in his first 12. He's been particularly sharp in his past two outings, striking out 14 in 10 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his ERA from 4.58 to 3.90.

Tayler Saucedo, Justin Topa, Trent Thornton and Isaiah Campbell each retired three batters to complete the five-hitter. Oakland was shut out for the 15th time this season.

The A’s lost their fifth straight and are 46-104. The 104 losses are the second-most in Oakland history. The 1979 team lost 108 games.

Seattle left the bases loaded in the first but then broke through against starter JP Sears (5-12) in the second. Sam Haggerty reached on a leadoff single, moved to second on a groundout and scored when Crawford blooped a 1-2 pitch into right field.

Dylan Moore singled leading off the fourth and scored two batters later when Caballero smashed a first-pitch fastball from Sears a projected 437 feet into the left-field stands.

Caballero singled and scored on Luis Torrens’ two-out double in the sixth. Eugenio Suárez added an RBI single in the ninth.

Sears walked four and allowed six hits and four runs with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

GLOVE GEMS

Suárez saved a potential hit in the second when he made a diving stop of Jordan Diaz’s sharp bouncer at third. Suárez got to his feet and made a one-hop throw that first baseman Ty France gloved with a backhanded scoop for the out.

ON THE MOVE

A’s outfielder Esteury Ruiz stole second base in the eighth inning and swiped third two pitches later when no one covered the bag. That gave Ruiz 61 steals this season, tops among rookies and the most in the AL overall. Ruiz needs six more to break Kenny Lofton’s AL rookie record of 66 set in 1992.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Cal Raleigh was rested by manager Scott Servais, the first day off for Seattle’s catcher since July 26.

UP NEXT