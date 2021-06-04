x
White Sox 3-hit Mariners 6-0

Yermín Mercedes continued his early season tear with three hits, Carlos Rodon struck out nine and the White Sox three-hit the Mariners 6-0.
Mercedes is the first player since at least 1900 to total 12 hits in his first four career starts — all in the first week of this season. 

He was also the first player since at least 1900 to start a season 8 for 8. 

The 28-year-old designated hitter is up to 12 of 18. 

Yasmani Grandal hit his 150th homer, driving in three and scoring twice to help Chicago snap a two-game skid. 

He also guided three White Sox pitchers through a three-hitter and striking out the Mariners 15 times.