White Sox 3-hit Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Yermín Mercedes continued his early season tear with three hits, Carlos Rodon struck out nine and the Chicago White Sox three-hit the Seattle Mariners 6-0.
Mercedes is the first player since at least 1900 to total 12 hits in his first four career starts — all in the first week of this season.
He was also the first player since at least 1900 to start a season 8 for 8.
The 28-year-old designated hitter is up to 12 of 18.
Yasmani Grandal hit his 150th homer, driving in three and scoring twice to help Chicago snap a two-game skid.
He also guided three White Sox pitchers through a three-hitter and striking out the Mariners 15 times.