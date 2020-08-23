White homers, drives in 6 as Mariners thump Rangers 10-1

Rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBIs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-1.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-1.

White had a two-run double to cap Seattle's three-run first inning, and added the final big blow of the night to Texas starter Jordan Lyles with a three-run shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season.