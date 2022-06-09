Can't make the Wednesday afternoon Mariners game because of work? Just bring your laptop

"Work from the Ballpark" ticket sales end Tuesday at midnight and cost $50.

SEATTLE — The surging Seattle Mariners are looking to boost the power of the fans by providing an outlet for a select group who actually need an outlet for their computer.

The Mariners are hosting their first ever “Work from the Ballpark” game on Wednesday when the M’s host the White Sox at 1:10 p.m.

The Mariners promotion is limited to fans who purchase special tickets to sit in the Hit it Here Cafe and they come with a catered lunch.

The ticket includes special entry and a catered lunch with appetizers, salad, chicken cacciatore or Balsamic flank steak and side dishes with freshly baked dessert.

Bringing a computer to the park is certainly unique and otherwise not allowed in the park. Gregg Greene with Mariners Marketing says T Mobile park “obviously has great Wi-Fi” and fans don’t even need to take the day off from work.

“Bring the laptop and work…enough…and take in this amazing backdrop as your work from home office for a day,” Greene said.

“We’ve never done this before and the team is so exciting right now, we just hope this gives a few more fans the chance to join us and hopefully celebrate another win!” Greene said.

The goal is to get people who are still working from home to change up their environment, be able to catch an afternoon game and meet new people, according to Greene.

To purchase tickets, visit the MLB website.