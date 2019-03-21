SEATTLE — The T-Mobile Park signage went up at home plate Wednesday, marking one of the most visible changes to the ballpark since T-Mobile bought the naming rights.

It took over six hours for a crane to install the new lettering on the front of the building, beginning first by reinforcing structural steel supports above the rotunda.

The Safeco Field signage at home plate was removed back in December shortly after the Mariners announced it had signed a 25-year deal with the mobile telecommunications company.

Crews began putting up T-Mobile signs around the ballpark in February, including at the center, left, and right field gates. The home plate signage was one of the last scheduled installations, according to the Mariners.

