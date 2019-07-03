It might still feel like winter in the Pacific Northwest, but the Mariners have given us a sign that spring is right around the corner by releasing their new 2019 commercials Wednesday.

The Mariners continued the time-honored tradition by unveiling four new commercials showing off the athleticism and sense of humor of some of our favorite players, while also introducing us to some of the new faces in the lineup.

“There’s an exciting new energy and great personalities up and down the Mariners roster and that shines through in these four commercials,” said Gregg Greene, Mariners Vice President of Marketing.

You can watch all four commercials along with a behind the scenes video below. Click here to watch if viewing on the KING 5 app.

Arts & Crafty: Featuring Marco Gonzales, Wade LeBlanc, Yusei Kikuchi, and Félix Hernández

Hanimal Fanimal: Featuring Mitch Hanige

Moving Target: Featuring Kyle Seager and Mallex Smith

SpeeDee: Featuring Dee Gordon and Third Base Coach Chris Prieto

Behind the Scenes: A look at the making of the 2019 commercials