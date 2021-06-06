x
Walton homers, Gilbert gets 1st win as Mariners down Angels

Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and the Mariners beat the Angels 9-5.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Sunday.

Walton led off the third by lining a fastball by Patrick Sandoval down the right-field line to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. 

Walton and J.P. Crawford both had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners earned a split in the four-game weekend series. 

Gilbert allowed only two hits and struck out seven in his fifth career start. 

Sandoval had a career-high 10 strikeouts and retired the last 11 batters.