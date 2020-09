Donovan Walton had three RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.

Big time knock by @DWalt05 to bring home a pair of runs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/V1X1gvckD9 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 13, 2020

Jose Marmolejos had two hits and drove in a run, helping Seattle take two of three in the weekend series.

Phillip Ervin scored twice and drove in a run. Casey Sadler got the win with two scoreless innings in relief of Justin Dunn, who struggled with control issues.

Josh VanMeter had two hits for Arizona, including an RBI double.