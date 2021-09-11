x
Varsho homers, has 4 RBIs to help Diamondbacks beat Mariners

Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to deal a blow to the Mariners' wild-card hopes.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho, center, is congratulated at home by Seth Beer (28) on Varsho's two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners' wild-card hopes.

Varsho's two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen. 

Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3 for 4 while batting ninth. 

Humberto Castellanos gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger — his 300th — two batters into the game. 

But he settled down in his first road start and retired 10 straight at one point before allowing a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic in fourth.

