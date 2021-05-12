Urías pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days.
Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and Max Muncy homered for the second straight game as the defending World Series champions opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series.
Urías retired Seattle's first 13 hitters and beat the Mariners for the second time this season.
Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who have lost 11 of 16 overall.