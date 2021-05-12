Urías pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days.

Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and Max Muncy homered for the second straight game as the defending World Series champions opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series.

Urías retired Seattle's first 13 hitters and beat the Mariners for the second time this season.