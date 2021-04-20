x
Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The matchup between early-season division leaders was an entertaining pitchers' duel with Urías getting the better of Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. 

Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning. Urías was outstanding, painting edges with a fastball in the mid 90s. 

Seattle's lone hit was Mitch Haniger's slow infield single with two outs in the third inning. 

Victor González and Kenley Jansen completed the one-hitter. The Dodgers had just two hits.

