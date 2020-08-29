Upton, Heaney lead Angels to 3-2 victory over Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 to win back-to-back games for only the second time all season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 to win back-to-back games for only the second time all season.

Mike Trout homered, Justin Upton delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, and Albert Pujols had an RBI double to tie George Brett for the sixth-most doubles in major league history in the opener of 10 consecutive home games for the last-place Angels.

Nick Margevicius yielded seven hits over six innings for Seattle.