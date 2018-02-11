Pitchers Nick Vincent and Erasmo Ramirez have opted for free agency after the Mariners outrighted them to Tacoma.

After clearing waivers, both had the option to take the demotion or elect free agency.

The 28-year-old Ramirez was 2-4 in 10 starts last season, with a 6.50 ERA.

The 32-year-old Vincent had an ERA of 3.99 in 62 appearances.

The Houston Astros also claimed catcher Chris Herrmann off of waivers from the Mariners.

Seattle saves nearly 10 million dollars in salary with the departure of the three former M's.

The team's 40-man roster now sits at 32. Free agency begins Friday. Seattle has 10 free agents ready to hit the market, including designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

