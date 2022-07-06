Two Astros suspended after benches-clearing incident versus the Mariners

A total of six players and coaches were disciplined for the incident.

Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris was issued a four-game suspension for his role in Monday night's benches-clearing incident during a loss to the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

Neris was ejected after throwing near the head of Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez following the incident.

The incident began after Ty France was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Benches were warned after France being hit brought just about every player in uniform onto the field for a mostly verbal spat.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was suspended one game by rule after his pitcher was ejected following a bench warning. Both Neris and Baker, who each received undisclosed fines, will have the opportunity to appeal the suspensions, which begin in Tuesday night's game against the Mariners.

No Seattle players or coaches were disciplined for the incident outside of a fine for manager Scott Servais, who also was ejected from the game following the incident. Three Astros coaches - Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker - were fined undisclosed amounts.

Servais was confused as to why he was ejected in the aftermath of the victory.

“The benches cleared and [the umpires] are going to step in and do something, and that’s what they did,” Servais said.

After the sides returned to their dugouts, budding Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was the next batter. He had quite the fiery response to the scuffle with a 360-foot home run that extended the Seattle lead to 7-4.