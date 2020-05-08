Trout homers in 1st AB as father, Angels beat Mariners 5-3

Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father, Albert Pujols moved one step closer to Willie Mays on the career home runs list and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

Trout missed four games while on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Beckham Aaron Trout.

He returned with a solo shot to left-center in the first inning on a day full of news for the Angels as top prospect Jo Adell also made his debut.