Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win.
The A's managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen, who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.
He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.
Rookie outfielder Jarred Kelenic drove in two runs on two hits. Catcher Tom Murphy also collected two hits.
Monday's win was Seattle's 31st comeback win on the season.