Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the A's.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win.

The A's managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen, who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.

more like luis two-runs amirite? pic.twitter.com/mjl039yiW1 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 24, 2021

He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.

Rookie outfielder Jarred Kelenic drove in two runs on two hits. Catcher Tom Murphy also collected two hits.

Jarred gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/ivPskao3ZR — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 24, 2021