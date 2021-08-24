x
Mariners

Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the A's.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens hits a two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win.

The A's managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen, who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. 

He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.

Rookie outfielder Jarred Kelenic drove in two runs on two hits.  Catcher Tom Murphy also collected two hits.

Monday's win was Seattle's 31st comeback win on the season.

