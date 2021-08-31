x
Mariners

Toro slams old team, connects in 8th as M's beat Astros 4-0

Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Mariners over the Astros 4-0.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro, right, has a cooler of water dumped onto him by teammate Luis Torrens, left, as Toro takes part in an interview after the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Toro hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 win. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0. 

Toro's homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were both part of a four-player swap on July 27. 

The Astros rallied Monday night against Joe Smith, who also was part of that trade, for a 4-3 win. 

Toro turned the tables the next night with his first career slam. 

Toro hit his third home run against the Astros since being dealt.

