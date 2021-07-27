Toro HR hours after trading sides, but Astros beat Mariners

Abraham Toro homered for Seattle against the team that traded him across the diamond during batting practice, but the Astros held off a ninth-inning rally to win 8-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered for Seattle against the team that traded him across the diamond during batting practice, but the Houston Astros held off a ninth-inning rally to beat the Mariners 8-6.

The playoff-contending Mariners made two trades during the day.

They sent relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for Toro and reliever Joe Smith, and later got starter Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh for two minor leaguers.

Toro was taking his pregame swings for Houston when he learned about the deal.

The infielder walked to the other dugout, put on his new uniform and went back to the batting cage.

Abraham Toro:



First AB as a Mariner ✅

First HR as a Mariner ✅ pic.twitter.com/6e29x3gBOF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 28, 2021

Toro had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth off Astros closer Ryan Pressly.