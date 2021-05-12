Top Mariners prospects Kelenic, Gilbert coming up to majors

The Seattle Mariners' future arrives Thursday. Two major parts of it, anyway.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' future arrives Thursday. Two major parts of it, anyway.

The Mariners will call up touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and promising right-hander Logan Gilbert for their major league debuts before Seattle's home series opener against Cleveland at T-Mobile Park, manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday night after a 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Got the call. See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/hxKnsH3yRA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2021

Seattle plans to unveil two of its top prospects in front of its home fans this week while the Mariners are hovering around .500 in third place in the AL West.