x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Top Mariners prospects Kelenic, Gilbert coming up to majors

The Seattle Mariners' future arrives Thursday. Two major parts of it, anyway.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic smiles after hitting a double during an intrasquad baseball game in Seattle. Even in a 60-game sprint season, this will not be the year that team comes to fruition. If anything, the truncated season may delay some of the Mariner's rebuilding plans, but still with the optimistic hope the club begins turning the corner into contention in 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' future arrives Thursday. Two major parts of it, anyway.

The Mariners will call up touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and promising right-hander Logan Gilbert for their major league debuts before Seattle's home series opener against Cleveland at T-Mobile Park, manager Scott Servais confirmed Wednesday night after a 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. 

Seattle plans to unveil two of its top prospects in front of its home fans this week while the Mariners are hovering around .500 in third place in the AL West. 

The 21-year-old Kelenic is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.

Related Articles