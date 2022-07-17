Thousands flock to MLB All-Star Fan Fest, with Mariners well-represented

In a sea of Dodger Blue, there was a tint of Mariners teal at Sunday's Fan Fest.

LOS ANGELES — Day two of Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center featured a mix of baseball and entertainment.

In fact, a chunk of the $50 million-plus the weekend is expected to generate for the city comes from this experience.

In a sea of Dodger blue, there was a tint of Mariners teal floating around at the event, as one southern California family has recently become ardent Mariners supporters.

They were in attendance for the matchup in June against the Los Angeles Angels when the brawl broke out.

It was a signature day for the Mariners and also a signature that Dylan Maez will never forget.

“A Jesse Winker autograph," he said. "It was pretty cool when I got it. It was more meaningful when the fight happened.”

This weekend, Dylan and his father, Patrick Maez, are excited to watch another Mariners outfielder: 21-year-old Julio Rodriguez.

“He's lived up to the expectations. He’s got the swag and everything. He’s like the next (Ken) Griffey (Jr.),” Dylan said.

Dylan is excited about the present because it reminds him of the past.

“The swag they have in everything. They make the game look fun,” Patrick said.

Speaking of the past, one Edgar Martinez fan got a taste of it when he got an autograph from the Mariners legend.

Eight-year-old Kyler Holly came away all smiles, telling KING 5 he had been trying to get Edgar's autograph for the past few years at Spring Training.