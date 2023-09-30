Mariners fans anxious as regular season winds down

SEATTLE — Fans packed T-Mobile Park Saturday afternoon, hoping to the Seattle Mariners can keep its playoff dreams alive.
"When you're getting down to the wire here for that playoff push,” said Randall Alvord. “You can't beat being at the ballpark with other likeminded people."
A sea of Mariners fans, hoping game 161 out of 162, isn't the "end of the line," to their playoff hopes. "A lot of mixed emotions, throughout the entire season, the ups, downs, highs, lows, long time fan," said Alvord.
The 2023 season came with high expectations from fans after the team danced its way into the playoffs last year, getting a taste of the post-season for the first time in more than 20 years.
"Fans, the city, we're hungry for playoffs year after year, the push. We want a World Series,” said Alvord. “We don't have one of them, I want it."
Nevertheless, M's fans say this season has been a magical one that they won't forget.
"That magic is going on, I mean, J.P. (Crawford) had that grand slam yesterday. The magic's there, it's still there. That energy's there and they're bringing it, they're not mailing it in,” said Jamie Mann. “They're fighting all the way until the end."
The regular season is still not officially over and fans said they'll continue to bring their best, just as the team has game after game.
"Go M's, the flags, the jerseys, everything and just know that everybody is inspired and fired up for them and it's America's pastime, it's baseball," said Mann.