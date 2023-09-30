Mariners fans anxious as regular season winds down

"When you're getting down to the wire here for that playoff push,” said Randall Alvord. “You can't beat being at the ballpark with other likeminded people."



A sea of Mariners fans, hoping game 161 out of 162, isn't the "end of the line," to their playoff hopes. "A lot of mixed emotions, throughout the entire season, the ups, downs, highs, lows, long time fan," said Alvord.



The 2023 season came with high expectations from fans after the team danced its way into the playoffs last year, getting a taste of the post-season for the first time in more than 20 years.



"Fans, the city, we're hungry for playoffs year after year, the push. We want a World Series,” said Alvord. “We don't have one of them, I want it."



Nevertheless, M's fans say this season has been a magical one that they won't forget.