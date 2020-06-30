Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says teams have not been given clearance to announce which players wind up on the injured list due to COVID-19.

A positive test, evaluation by a doctor or exposure to someone who has had the virus could put players out of action.

But non-baseball related injuries do not have be explained in detail under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Cashman noted the situation continues to evolve as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association continue discussions.