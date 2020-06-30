x
Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says teams have not been given clearance to announce which players wind up on the injured list due to COVID-19.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday, June 15, 2020, when the commissioner's office told the players' association it will not proceed with a schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says teams have not been given clearance to announce which players wind up on the injured list due to COVID-19. 

A positive test, evaluation by a doctor or exposure to someone who has had the virus could put players out of action. 

But non-baseball related injuries do not have be explained in detail under terms of the collective bargaining agreement. 

Cashman noted the situation continues to evolve as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association continue discussions. 

Testing of players and staff will begin Wednesday as they report to their teams to resume workouts. They will be tested once every two days. 