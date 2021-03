Outfielder Taylor Trammell has never played above Double-A but he could have a shot at being with the Mariners open the season on April 1 against the Giants.

Outfielder Taylor Trammell has never played above Double-A but he could have a shot at being on the field when the Seattle Mariners open the season on April 1 against San Francisco.

Left field is the one position that seems unsettled for Seattle, with Trammell, Braden Bishop and Jake Fraley as the likely options there at the moment.

Trammell has been the most impressive so far this spring.

Dynamic duo.



Ty France and @Taytram24 have combined for 23 total bases this spring while batting .545 and .364, respectively. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A6jCyzc91j — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 9, 2021

His four hits in 11 at-bats during spring training games in Arizona include three doubles and a home run.