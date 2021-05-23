Tatis slam, 6 RBIs, Padres beat M's, sweep 9-game homestand

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the Padres, who beat the Mariners 9-2 to sweep a nine-game homestand.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 to sweep a nine-game homestand.

The 22-year-old superstar sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter's eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh.

Knowing it was gone, Tatis took a few steps and, holding his bat by the barrel, flipped it aside before starting his trot.

Both pitcher Justin Dunn and catcher Jose Godoy got their first MLB hit and RBI.