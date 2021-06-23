x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M's 5-2

Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Rockies won 5-2 over the Seattle Mariners.
Credit: AP
The home run ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers bounces among fans in the stands with Seattle Mariners center fielder Taylor Trammell leaping during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. 

Story's two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. 

Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. 

Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.

The loss snaps a 5-game winning streak for the M's.

Related Articles