Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1.
The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield.
DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings and the 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees.
New York starter Jameson Taillon cruised through the Mariners lineup allowing four hits and one run.