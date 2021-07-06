Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1.

SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1.

The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield.

DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings and the 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees.