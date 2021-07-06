x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield, left, talks with catcher Luis Torrens as home plate umpire Tony Randazzo, right, tells them their time is up during a mound conference in the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Seattle. Sheffield was pulled from the game later in the inning. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1. 

The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield. 

DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings and the 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees. 

New York starter Jameson Taillon cruised through the Mariners lineup allowing four hits and one run.

Related Articles