Smoke from nearby wildfires creates eerie baseball scene for Mariners & Giants

The Oakland Coliseum lights shone brightly for miles through a sunless, smoky sky in the middle of the afternoon.
Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the West. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Park lights shone brightly for miles through a sunless, smoky sky in the middle of the afternoon _ hours before they usually would be on for a night baseball game. 

A number of Northern California wildfires sent a thick, sometimes orange-glowing haze over the area that left the Bay Area in an eerie darkness all day. 

The sun was blocked by the smoke. 

It made for a strange baseball scene to say the least with games between the Mariners and Giants and the Astros and A's.