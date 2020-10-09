Smoke from nearby wildfires creates eerie baseball scene for Mariners & Giants

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Park lights shone brightly for miles through a sunless, smoky sky in the middle of the afternoon _ hours before they usually would be on for a night baseball game.
A number of Northern California wildfires sent a thick, sometimes orange-glowing haze over the area that left the Bay Area in an eerie darkness all day.
The sun was blocked by the smoke.
It made for a strange baseball scene to say the least with games between the Mariners and Giants and the Astros and A's.