Silvi Says: Mariners must avoid 'happy to be here' approach to MLB playoff return

The Mariners finally clinched a spot in the postseason after two decades, but they can't be satisfied with simply getting there.

SEATTLE — This time of year, with the MLB playoffs right around the corner, we hear a lot of managers talk about resting their players and getting them as healthy as possible for the postseason. We see it in other sports. Teams lock up their playoff spots and choose to sit their stars for the last game (or games) to keep them healthy going into the postseason.

The risk of that approach? You take the team out of its current routine. You're not playing to win; you're playing not to lose and that's dangerous. You're playing not to get hurt and any athlete will tell you when you alter your game and play conservatively, there's a greater chance of injury.

Mariners manager Scott Servais is trying to strike that delicate balance right now. Sam Haggerty - whom Servais has said numerous times this season provides a certain spark and fire for this team - injured his groin stealing second base in the ninth inning Monday, with the Mariners trailing the Detroit Tigers by one run. Haggerty had to be helped off the field, and his availability for the postseason is in jeopardy.

Should Servais be blamed for his decision to be aggressive on the basepaths, trying to win a game that would have kept his team alive in the race for the top Wild Card spot?

The answer is simple. No.

He's managing a team that reached the postseason for the first time in 21 years. While players celebrated on that clinching night like they won the World Series, Servais knew there were bigger goals at stake.

You never want to have that "happy to be here" feeling, even if you're back in the playoffs for the first time in over two decades. That's the quickest ticket to a trip home.

You have to keep your eye on the next prize, which is "winning" playoff games.

If you believe pitching and defense wins in the playoffs, then the Mariners are built for a strong postseason run. They have the top defensive team in the American League (AL). They have three strong starting pitchers, and their bullpen is top-five in the AL in earned run average.

Pitching and defense - check.

The Mariners' biggest concern comes at the plate. While they've had some clutch hits of late, the M's have the third worst batting average in baseball.

They do rank third in the majors in walks, so they're much better at keeping their eye on the ball than putting their bat on the ball.

However, there are no free passes this time of year.

Bottom line? Servais needs to keep everything as routine as possible - no sense in taking his foot off the gas.