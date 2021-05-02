Sheffield, Mariners' bullpen shut down Angels for 2-0 win

Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter to take two of three in the series.

Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings.

But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases.