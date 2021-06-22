x
Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners fifth straight victory.
Credit: AP
SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners fifth straight victory.

Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners. 

Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado's Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field. 

It was the second straight appearance where Kinley gave up homer after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee. 

The Mariners have won eight of nine.

