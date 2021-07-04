Seattle's James Paxton leaves with injury in 2nd inning

Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with the Mariners due to discomfort in his pitching elbow after throwing just 24 pitches.

Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with the Seattle Mariners due to discomfort in his pitching elbow after throwing just 24 pitches against the White Sox.

Paxton grimaced after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning.

Manager Scott Servais and a trainer immediately came to the mound while Paxton bent over with his hands on his knees.

James Paxton had to be removed from the game during the second inning of his first outing this season



Hoping for the best for our old friend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xf33OEMCoq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 7, 2021

After some discussion, Paxton walked off and was replaced by Nick Margevicius.